The Santa Barbara Foresters defeated the San Diego Bombers 8-4 in the only scheduled meeting between the two teams this season on Sunday.

After a slow start, the Foresters used a combination of situational hitting, solid pitching, and a late surge to pull away and improve to 7-1 on the season.

San Diego took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after a ball bounced over the head of Santa Barbara second baseman Chris Newstrom, allowing a run to score. The Foresters had an opportunity to respond in the bottom half when Marcus Greis doubled and stole third base, but he was left stranded.

The Bombers threatened again in the second inning but came away empty after a failed bunt attempt resulted in an inning-ending double play. Santa Barbara tied the game later in the inning. Christian Turner loaded the bases with a bunt single following a leadoff hit and a hit-by-pitch, and Josh Woodworth scored on a Jake Despain groundout.

The Foresters took their first lead in the third inning when Carter Rutenbar doubled and scored on an RBI single by Makani Nabarro.

Santa Barbara starter Tanner Grove worked through traffic on the bases throughout his outing. After allowing multiple runners in several innings, he surrendered the tying run in the fourth on a wild pitch.

Grove finished with five hits allowed, two walks, two earned runs and three strikeouts.

Reliever Henry Prindle followed with two scoreless innings. One of the game’s key defensive plays occurred during his appearance when Santa Barbara turned a double play on a first-and-third situation, retiring both baserunners during a rundown and pickoff sequence.

Marcus Greis has thrived for the Foresters early in the season. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The Foresters regained momentum in the sixth inning. Greis drew a leadoff walk, and a two-base error put runners in scoring position. Landon Schaefer drove in a run, then later scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 5-2.

San Diego narrowed the deficit to 5-3 in the seventh inning with three consecutive singles. However, Santa Barbara responded in the bottom half, capitalizing on two walks and two balks before Despain added a two-run home run to increase the lead to 8-3.

Max McGrady and Brody Burlowitz combined to bridge the game to the late innings before Will Jordan recorded the final outs. Jordan allowed one run in the eighth inning but prevented any further comeback attempt.

Through its first eight games, the Foresters have posted a plus-53 run differential and sit atop the California Collegiate League South Division standings.

As the Foresters’ early success has taken shape, two players have emerged as key contributors and were recognized as the organization’s Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Freshman infielder Marcus Greis earned Player of the Week honors after appearing in seven of the team’s first eight games. The incoming TCU player from Tustin is batting .385 with a .484 on-base percentage and .538 slugging percentage, while driving in eight runs and stealing five bases.

Greis is expected to serve as the team’s primary shortstop the rest of the way before beginning his collegiate career at TCU this fall.

Returning right-hander AJ Krodel was named Pitcher of the Week after a strong opening start to the season. The reigning Foresters Pitcher of the Year and recent UC Santa Barbara standout threw four innings, allowing four baserunners while striking out eight hitters.

The Foresters return to action Tuesday against the Conejo Oaks in Ventura as they begin a six-game week split evenly between home and road contests