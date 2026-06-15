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Santa Ynez, CA — Dust off your boots and tip your hat—it’s time to ride!

The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum invites the Santa Ynez/Santa Barbara/Santa Maria communities to celebrate and support the Official Kickoff Party for Old Santa Ynez Days on Thursday, June 18, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks–Janeway Carriage House. This spirited evening will bring together community leaders, local businesses, and supporters for one of the Santa Ynez Valley’s most anticipated annual traditions.

Founded in 1961, the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum is dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich heritage, culture, and Western traditions of the Santa Ynez Valley. Home to the Parks–Janeway Carriage House, one of the finest collections of horse-drawn vehicles west of the Mississippi, the Museum serves as a gathering place where history comes alive through exhibitions, educational programs, and community events.

Guests will enjoy chef-curated cuisine, decadent desserts, a festive Western saloon atmosphere, and live Americana rock music from The Doublewide Kings, all set among one of the finest carriage collections in the West. More than just a party, this high-energy event sets the tone for Old Santa Ynez Days and celebrates the rich Western heritage that defines the Valley.

This special event also serves an important purpose—proceeds raised directly support the Museum’s Youth Education Programs and ongoing operational expenses. Funds help provide hands-on learning opportunities for local children through curriculum-based school tours, Wild West Camp, and educational programs that preserve and share the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley, including the heritage of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. Event proceeds also help sustain the Museum’s daily operations, exhibitions, preservation efforts, and community programming year-round.

In-kind donations are also welcome and greatly appreciated in helping make this unforgettable evening possible.

Tickets for the event are available for $95 per person.

To purchase tickets, make a donation, or learn more about sponsoring the event, please visit https://santaynezmuseum.org/the-official-kick-off-party-to-old-santa-ynez-days or call (805) 688-7889.

Join us as we raise a glass, strike up the band, and kick off Old Santa Ynez Days in unforgettable style.