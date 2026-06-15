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SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 15, 2026

Community members are invited to attend the South Coast Wildfire Preparedness Community Meeting on Monday, June 15, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) BC Forum, West Campus Entrance.

Hosted by local public safety partners, the meeting will provide residents with valuable information and practical tools to help prepare for the upcoming wildfire season. Attendees will hear from fire officials, emergency management professionals, law enforcement agencies, and community organizations about wildfire risks, mitigation efforts, evacuation planning, and personal preparedness.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Free parking.

Accessibility accommodations and interpretation services are available by contacting oem@countyofsb.org or (805) 681-5526. Requests are encouraged as early as possible to ensure accommodation can be provided.

RSVP by emailing mgray@countyofsb.org

South Coast Wildfire Preparedness Community Meeting

Monday, June 15, 2026

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College, BC Forum (West Campus Entrance)

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