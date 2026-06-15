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Santa Barbara, CA — TynanGroup, an employee-owned company (ESOP), is proud to announce the promotion of Scott Douglas to Senior Vice President, effective immediately.

Douglas brings 18 years of experience and a distinguished track record to this expanded role. His portfolio spans multiple sectors including institutional, office, mixed-use, medical, and education, as well as some of the most prestigious hospitality and resort properties in California. In Santa Barbara, his work includes the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Hotel Californian, and Rosewood Miramar Beach. Douglas has also been pivotal to TynanGroup’s growth in Orange County, leading projects at Pendry Newport Beach, The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach Country Club, Surf & Sand Resort, and the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

Since joining TynanGroup in 2008, Douglas has built a reputation for navigating complex, high-profile projects with an unwavering commitment to client service. He has been instrumental in honing TynanGroup’s project management approach and continues to shape the next generation of industry leaders through his skilled mentorship.

“Scott’s promotion reflects his many contributions over the past 18 years, as well as the confidence we have in his vision for the future,” said TynanGroup President Brian Nystuen. “His ability to build lasting client relationships and deliver exceptional results is exactly what defines TynanGroup’s standard of excellence.”

As Senior Vice President, Douglas will guide TynanGroup’s strategic direction, drive business development, and continue to oversee projects as a trusted client advisor. His leadership will be integral to TynanGroup’s continued growth across hospitality, public, and institutional sectors.

About TynanGroup. Founded in 1991, TynanGroup is an employee-owned project management firm with offices in Santa Barbara, Phoenix, and Newport Beach. We manage large-scale construction projects across private, public, and institutional sectors. As trusted partners, we guide our clients with deep knowledge and strategic insight gleaned from over three decades and $8.5 B of development experience.