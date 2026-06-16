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Santa Barbara, CA — June 16, 2026 — A new destination for car enthusiasts is set to arrive this July with the launch of Santa Barbara Drivers Club (SBDC), an innovative members-only club designed to bring together driving, racing, and community in a way the Central Coast has never seen before.

Blending the best elements of a private club, car-sharing program, and racing experience, SBDC will offer members access to a unique automotive lifestyle centered around memorable experiences, meaningful connections, and a shared passion for cars.

Members will be able to reserve and drive vehicles from a rotating fleet of enthusiast cars—vehicles selected not just for speed, but for the enjoyment they provide behind the wheel.

Unlike ordinary commuter vehicles designed primarily for transportation, enthusiast cars are built to deliver a more engaging driving experience and often inspire passionate communities of owners and fans. Santa Barbara Drivers Club gives members the opportunity to experience a variety of these vehicles without the expense, maintenance, and commitment of ownership.

In addition to vehicle access, members can compete on professional-grade racing simulators that recreate the experience of driving on world-famous racetracks, participate in a seasonal sim racing league, and gather in a dedicated clubhouse designed for everything from morning espresso meetups to Formula 1 watch parties.

Additional programming will include scenic group drives, track days, film nights, educational workshops, guest speakers, and special member events throughout the year.

Santa Barbara Drivers Club was founded by twin brothers Anthony and Jason Barbaria, Santa Barbara natives and lifelong automotive enthusiasts.

“We wanted to create the kind of place we always wished existed—a clubhouse where enthusiasts can drive, race, learn, and connect with others who share the same passion,” said Anthony Barbaria. “At the same time, we wanted it to be welcoming and approachable for people who may not own a sports car but still love driving, motorsports, and automotive culture.”

Located near the intersection of Highway 154 and Highway 101, SBDC offers an ideal starting point for scenic drives through Santa Barbara County while remaining easily accessible from both Santa Barbara and Goleta.

To celebrate the club’s launch, SBDC is offering a limited number of Founding Memberships for just $99 per month. Founding Members will receive exclusive benefits, recognition within the club, and early access to special events and opportunities. Once those memberships are claimed, standard memberships will be available for $139 per month.

Founding Memberships will be limited to just 50 members.

For more information and to join the early interest list, visit sbdrivers.com.