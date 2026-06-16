Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — June 15, 2026 — Blind Fitness is proud to announce its 2026 Annual Surf Clinic, taking place on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Santa Claus Lane Beach in Carpinteria. This signature community event provides individuals who are blind or have low vision with the opportunity to experience the joy of surfing in a safe, supportive, and empowering environment.

Now entering its fourth year, the Surf Clinic brings together participants, volunteers, surf instructors, and community supporters for a memorable day focused on confidence-building, recreation, and connection. Since its inception, the Blind Fitness Surf Clinic has served 72 blind and low vision participants and engaged more than 60 volunteers, creating a powerful community experience built on inclusion, confidence, and connection.

Presented by Blind Fitness in partnership with Wayfinder Family Services and Surf Happens, and generously supported by the Foreseeable Future Foundation, the clinic continues to expand access to outdoor recreation for individuals with vision loss. This year’s clinic will welcome up to 24 participants, supported by trained volunteers, Surf Happens instructors, and staff from Wayfinder Family Services.

Designed for participants of all ages who are blind or have low vision, the clinic offers one-on-one support from trained volunteers and experienced surf instructors. Participants are guided through the surfing experience while enjoying a day at the beach surrounded by an encouraging and inclusive community. All surfing equipment, instruction, and lunch are provided.

“Many individuals who are blind or have low vision face barriers to recreational opportunities that others often take for granted,” said Tania Isaac-Dutton, Executive Director of Blind Fitness. “This clinic is about much more than surfing. It’s about building confidence, fostering independence, creating meaningful connections, and demonstrating what is possible when accessibility and community come together.”

Wayfinder Family Services has been a valued partner in expanding opportunities for individuals with vision loss, while Surf Happens provides professional instruction, equipment, and expertise that help make the surfing experience accessible and enjoyable for participants of all ability levels. Support from the Foreseeable Future Foundation helps ensure that this transformative experience remains accessible to participants at no cost.

“Every year we witness incredible moments of courage, growth, and joy,” Isaac-Dutton added. “Participants challenge themselves, volunteers form lasting connections, and together we create a community where everyone belongs.”

Volunteer support remains a vital part of the Surf Clinic’s success. Community members interested in supporting the event are encouraged to register as volunteers and help create an unforgettable experience for participants.

Through adaptive fitness, outdoor recreation, and community-based programming, Blind Fitness serves individuals who are blind or have low vision throughout Santa Barbara County and beyond.

The Surf Clinic is one of several programs supported through Blind Fitness’s current Make Waves: Triple Your Impact campaign, which helps expand adaptive fitness, outdoor recreation, and community connection opportunities for individuals who are blind or have low vision.

For more information about the Blind Fitness Surf Clinic, participant registration, volunteer opportunities, or Blind Fitness programs, visit http://www.blindfitness.org.

About Blind Fitness

Blind Fitness is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals who are blind or have low vision through adaptive fitness, outdoor recreation, education, and community advocacy. By creating accessible opportunities for movement, wellness, and social connection, Blind Fitness helps individuals build confidence, independence, and community.