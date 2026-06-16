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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has awarded more than $56,000 in grant funding for the 2026-27 Arts Making Impact (AMI) program. Twelve projects across the county were selected to receive grants of up to $5,000. Funded initiatives include music therapy for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, arts education programs for youth, dance workshops for seniors, and free community festivals and performances.

Funded projects will take place in 2026 and 2027, with many offering free or low-cost opportunities for community participation since the program was established in 2012, AMI grants have supported projects that expand access to arts and cultural participation, particularly for youth, underserved communities and residents facing barriers to participation. Funding is provided through the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation’s Community Arts Subsidy and administered by the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture on behalf of the County Arts Commission.

“This year’s AMI grants support an inspiring range of programs that remind us of the tremendous community impact the arts can have,” said Mark Oliver, Chair of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission. “The Arts Commission is proud to invest in these projects, which removes barriers to arts participation for people of all ages and backgrounds across Santa Barbara County.”

Grant projects will serve communities throughout Santa Barbara County, including Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Goleta, Isla Vista, Carpinteria and the Santa Ynez Valley. The diverse cohort of awardees this cycle includes ArtLabbé Santa Barbara, Boxtales Theatre Company, Goleta Education Foundation, Grace Fisher Foundation, Lompoc Theatre Project, Masq(p)arade!, NewGrit, Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, Santa Barbara Dance Institute, Selah Dance Collective, Viva Brazil and Youth Arts Alive.

One of this cycle’s grant recipients is the Grace Fisher Foundation, which provides free access to music, art, dance, and other artistic programs for people with disabilities. “We are grateful for the County’s investment in programs that make the arts accessible to everyone,” said Grace Fisher, the Founder and Creative Director. “This grant will help support nine months of Free Family Drum Circles, allowing us to provide high-quality, adaptive music experiences that welcome participants of all ages and abilities.”

More information about the program is available at the Office of Arts and Culture County Grants webpage.