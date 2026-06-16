Complex political issues took shape outside the stadium, in the stands, and eventually made their way onto the pitch during Iran and New Zealand’s World Cup matchup on Monday night.

Protests were present outside the stadium and were directed primarily at the current Iranian regime. The pre-revolution flag of Iran, commonly known as the Lion and Sun flag, was prominent outside the stadium. It was banned in Iran following the 1979 Islamic Revolution and by FIFA under its code of conduct, which prohibits unsanctioned political symbols during the World Cup.

“There were many Iranians here,” Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei said through an interpreter of the support his team received from the crowd. “They believed in different political affiliations and held different beliefs, but they wholeheartedly supported us.”

A decision by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Curtis Kin to uphold the ban came just hours before kickoff, but the ruling did little to prevent the flags — which are widely viewed as a powerful symbol of secular government among Iranian Americans— from appearing in large numbers inside the stadium.

Meanwhile, Iran and New Zealand delivered a thrilling match that ended in a 2-2 draw. It was a topsy-turvy game from the start, as Iran controlled possession in the opening minutes only for New Zealand forward Elijah Just to turn the match on its head with a goal in the seventh minute.

Just’s goal came on a right-footed shot off an assist from Chris Wood, who expertly controlled the ball in the box and created the opportunity.

Iran found an equalizer in the 23rd minute when Ramin Rezaeian collected a deflected ball in the box and poked it into the back of the net.

Just saved some magic for the second half, combining with Wood once again on a give-and-go that he calmly finished.

“I think that may be our best performance ever, or at least since I’ve been involved with the All Whites, which is a long time,” New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley said. “In every game you see moments like that, but usually only once or twice. Today, it was pretty consistent. They were so good on the ball.”

With their first World Cup victory ever within reach, New Zealand could not stop Iran from leveling the score. A perfect cross from Rezaeian found the head of Mohebbi, who finished past New Zealand goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Ghalenoei expressed admiration for the resilience of his players despite frustration that they had been forced to commute from Tijuana.

“We were supposed to come two nights before the game and arrive in LA, but they did not permit us,” he said. “We were supposed to stay tonight, but they haven’t permitted us. Perhaps our team is the most oppressed in the entire World Cup.”