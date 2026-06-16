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SANTA BARBARA, CA – Opera Santa Barbara announced today that it has renewed the contract of Artistic and General Director Kostis Protopapas through the 28|29 season. The three-year extension secures the ongoing leadership of the conductor and executive who has guided the company through an eventful decade, culminating in two consecutive seasons of sold-out performances.

Protopapas joined Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) as Artistic Director in August 2015 and assumed the dual role of Artistic & General Director in December 2017. Under his tenure, the company has forged a distinct identity built around carefully crafted productions, deep community engagement, and a repertoire that balances operatic classics with contemporary work.

“Under Kostis’ leadership, Opera Santa Barbara has become known for programming that is both adventurous and accessible,” said Nikkaëlle Burlett, the company’s Board Chair. “He has found a thoughtful balance between beloved repertoire and works that are less familiar, contemporary, or unexpected. That balance has helped build genuine enthusiasm for the company, and our expanded 26|27 Season reflects that momentum. The Board is delighted that Kostis will continue to lead OSB.”

During his time at OSB, Protopapas has focused on elevating the orchestra, chorus, and production standards, building a high-performing administrative team, and shepherding the careers of local and regional artists. Production highlights from his tenure include Massenet’s Manon, Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin, and Handel’s Semele and Caesar & Cleopatra, as well as Catán’s Il Postino, and the California premieres of Armienta’s Zorro and Aldridge and Garfein’s Elmer Gantry.

Opera Santa Barbara’s upcoming 33rd season at the Lobero Theatre features Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto, Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, and Craig Bohmler’s Riders of the Purple Sage.

“I am grateful to the Board for their confidence, to our fans for showing up the way they do, and to our donors for believing in us,” said Protopapas. “Working with the Board and Team OSB over the last 10 years has been the highlight of my career, and I look forward to many more.”

Protopapas’ leadership was especially vital during the pandemic, when Opera Santa Barbara remained fully staffed and active. The company was the first performing arts organization in Santa Barbara to offer streaming programming, and one of only two opera companies in California to present three live operas during the 20|21 season.

Born in Athens, Greece, Protopapas studied archaeology and art history at the University of Athens before moving to the United States in 1993 on an Onassis Foundation scholarship. He studied piano at The Boston Conservatory and conducting at Boston University. Prior to his arrival in Santa Barbara, he served as Artistic Director of Tulsa Opera and held positions with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, LA Opera, and Santa Fe Opera.

About Opera Santa Barbara, Founded in 1994, Opera Santa Barbara contributes to the cultural enrichment of the Central Coast by presenting high-quality productions and community programs that celebrate the breadth and beauty of opera. The company performs at the historic Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara. For more information, visit operasb.org.