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WHAT: Electric Ride 805 invites community members to a free one‑hour Lunch & Learn webinar on Monday, June 29, to explore incentive programs that help reduce the cost of installing electric vehicle (EV) charging at homes and multi-family properties across the Central Coast.

Whether you’re a homeowner, renter, multi‑family tenant, or property manager, this session will provide practical information on the financial incentives, technical assistance, and emerging technologies available to support convenient at‑home charging. Speakers from Santa Barbara Clean Energy, Central Coast Community Energy, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, dcebl, and Moon Five Technologies will share current programs and highlight innovations such as bidirectional charging and battery‑backup solutions.

Attendees can also participate in a live Q&A and connect directly with program experts.

WHEN: Monday, June 29, 12-1pm

WHERE: Zoom – Meeting Registration – Zoom

Electric Ride 805 is a coalition — of which Santa Barbara County APCD is a founding member — dedicated to achieving a rapid, equitable transition to zero-emission transportation across California’s tri-county Central Coast region. To learn more about Electric Ride 805, visit: https://www.electricride805.org