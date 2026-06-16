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The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society invites the public to its free monthly meeting on Saturday, June 20 from 9:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m., featuring professional genealogist Nancy Loe, who will present “Researching Ancestral Locations in Prussia.”

Are your ancestors Prussian, German, or both? Discover how to locate your German-speaking ancestors from regions like Pomerania, Silesia, and East Prussia. This presentation will guide you through German, Polish, and Prussian gazetteers, maps, and databases to uncover historic homesteads and their modern place names, making it easier to find vital primary sources for your family history.

About the Speaker

Nancy Loe, a professional genealogist and archivist with decades of experience, helps family historians search smart, find more, and stay organized. As a presenter, she specializes in search strategies, information management, and U.S. and European research and records, speaking at conferences and webinars in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Her personal family history research led her to visit all eight European birthplaces of her great-grandparents, in Norway, Sweden, Scotland, Austria, and Prussia (Poland). Find Nancy’s e-books on genealogical research methods and practical skills at SassyJaneGenealogy.com .

About the Event

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for refreshments and informal discussions with the Society’s Special Interest Groups, covering a variety of topics from getting started in genealogy to writing family histories. A short business meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the presentation at 11:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. To attend virtually, please register at SBGen.org .

About the Society