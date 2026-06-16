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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

(June 15, 2026) Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Rodeo returns to Earl Warren Showgrounds Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2, 2026, bringing three action-packed days of professional rodeo competition, Western heritage, live entertainment, food, and family fun to the Santa Barbara community! Tickets are on sale now at earlwarren.com.

Produced by Flying U Rodeo and sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the Santa Barbara Rodeo continues a longstanding tradition of celebrating the region’s deep-rooted equestrian and vaquero heritage while showcasing some of the sport’s top competitors.

The weekend will feature three PRCA rodeo performances, showcasing fan-favorite events including bull riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, and more. Spectators can also cheer on the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls during Mutton Bustin’, where young riders test their skills atop sheep during each rodeo performance.

“We’re excited to bring the Santa Barbara Rodeo back to Earl Warren Showgrounds and continue the proud tradition of celebrating our community’s Western heritage,” said Ben Sprague, CEO of Earl Warren Showgrounds. “The rodeo has long been an important part of Santa Barbara’s history, and we’re honored to carry forward the equestrian and vaquero traditions that have helped shape California’s cowboy culture. We look forward to welcoming families, rodeo fans, and visitors from throughout the region for an unforgettable weekend.”

Beyond the arena action, guests can explore shopping experiences, enjoy delicious food and engage in interactive activations throughout the Showgrounds, creating a festive atmosphere for rodeo enthusiasts and newcomers alike!

Santa Barbara Rodeo Schedule

Friday, July 31

Event Hours: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Rodeo Performance: 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 1

Event Hours: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Rodeo Performance: 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 2

Event Hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Rodeo Performance: 1 p.m.

Mutton Bustin’ Registration

One of the Santa Barbara Rodeo’s most beloved traditions, Mutton Bustin’ gives aspiring young cowboys and cowgirls the chance to hold on tight and ride a sheep in front of a cheering crowd. Children ages 5–7 and under 60 pounds can enter for a chance to participate during one of the three rodeo performances. Space is limited, and riders will be selected through a random drawing after registration closes on July 6, 2026. Click here to register.

Vendor Opportunities

Applications are now being accepted for vendors interested in participating in the 2026 Santa Barbara Rodeo. Commercial vendors should submit a completed application along with a detailed list of products and pricing for consideration. Click here for details.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Businesses interested in supporting one of Santa Barbara’s favorite summer traditions can explore sponsorship opportunities that offer premium experiences, exclusive benefits, and valuable community visibility. For sponsorship information, contact sponsorships@earlwarren.com.

Mark your calendars, and saddle up! Tickets for the 2026 Santa Barbara Rodeo go on sale June 15, 2026, at earlwarren.com.