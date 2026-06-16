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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara Unified announced two major updates to student iPad access and Google accounts for the summer 2026 season. These changes are part of the District’s ongoing “Tech with Intent” initiative, which aims to align student technology with instructional goals, support focused learning, and promote a healthy balance of screen-free time.

The two key updates involve immediate restrictions on student access to YouTube and new summer device collection and disabling protocols.Restrictions on Google Services and YouTube Access

Student access to several Google services, most notably YouTube, was turned off on secondary school iPads (grades seven through 12) and student Google accounts. These services are already restricted for elementary students and are now being restricted for secondary students as well.

If a teacher assigns video content for a class, students will still be able to view approved instructional videos through the Canvas learning platform.Summer 2026 iPad Collection and Disabling Policies

To support a healthy summer routine, the District is implementing specific device management rules for secondary grades:

Grades 7: Students will leave their iPads at their school sites over the summer. For current seventh-graders (rising eighth-graders), this collection allows the district to configure a new on-device content filter.

Students will leave their iPads at their school sites over the summer. For current seventh-graders (rising eighth-graders), this collection allows the district to configure a new on-device content filter. Grade 8 (Rising 9th-Graders): Devices will be automatically disabled over the summer to encourage screen-free time. Current PEAC and SBCC Dual Enrollment students are exempt from this shutdown.

Devices will be automatically disabled over the summer to encourage screen-free time. Current PEAC and SBCC Dual Enrollment students are exempt from this shutdown. Grades 9-11 (Rising 10th-12th Graders): High school families have the option to voluntarily have their student’s iPad disabled for the summer.

All disabled iPads will be automatically re-enabled at the end of summer.How to Re-Enable an 8th-Grade iPad or Request a High School Shutdown

If a current 8th grader (who will attend high school starting in August) requires access to their district iPad for summer school or educational needs, parents can request to re-enable the device. High school families wishing to opt into the summer shutdown can do so using the same channels.

Families can make these requests by:

Completing the district’s online request form.

Visiting the high school the student will attend this August.

Calling the ETS Helpdesk at (805) 963-4338 ext. 4357.

Visiting the ETS Helpdesk in person at 720 Santa Barbara St.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District thanks families and students for their flexibility and cooperation as these upgrades are implemented to ensure a safer, more intentional digital learning environment.