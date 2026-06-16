Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara County, CA — Veggie Rescue, the Santa Barbara County nonprofit dedicated to rescuing surplus produce and other food and donating it within 24 hours to nonprofits serving hungry community members via their refrigerated vehicles, celebrated a milestone Sweet 16 and 5 Million Pounds rescued event on May 21, 2026, raising more than $125,000 in net proceeds. The elegant evening was held at the beautiful Bernat Vineyard and Cafe Farm in Los Olivos, with honorary hosts Belle and Lily Hahn. The event also honored longtime farm donor and partner Shu Takikawa and his wife Debby from The Garden Of for their extraordinary contributions to Veggie Rescue’s mission.

Funds raised will support Veggie Rescue’s ongoing operations and help advance Shepherd Giving Farm, an exciting new program of Veggie Rescue located on 20 acres of farmland between Buellton and Lompoc. Overseen by longtime farmer Tom Shepherd, everything grown at Shepherd Giving Farm will be transported by Veggie Rescue and donated to the organization’s 65 nonprofit partners serving food-insecure individuals throughout the region.

“I am beyond grateful to our gracious hosts Sam and Shawnda Marmorstein, our generous sponsors and donors, and our incredible staff team and board of directors who came together to celebrate 16 years and five million pounds of food rescued,” said Eryn Shugart, Executive Director of Veggie Rescue. “This event raised more than $125,000 in net proceeds, providing critically needed funds as we pursue our most ambitious goal yet; rescuing one million pounds of food annually, up from 746,000 pounds this year.”

Tom Shepherd, farmer and steward of Shepherd Giving Farm, added: “After a lifetime of farming, there is nothing more satisfying than knowing that every crop we grow at Shepherd Giving Farm goes directly to feeding people in our community who need it most.”

Veggie Rescue is proud to recognize the following sponsors whose generous support made the event possible:

Fifty Carrot Sponsors:

– Coryat Family

– MarAmi Vineyards

– Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation

Twenty Five Carrot Sponsors:

– Mechanics Bank

– Montecito Bank & Trust

– New Frontiers Natural Market

– Solomon Hills

– Steve & Lisa Palmer

-SY Valley Foundation, Nagler Family Funds

The evening featured a spirited live auction, paddle raise, and wine pull, all reflecting the deep generosity of the community.

Since its founding 16 years ago, Veggie Rescue has rescued and donated more than five million pounds of food, including fresh produce, meat, dairy, and packaged goods, transporting donations within 24 hours via refrigerated vehicles to 65 nonprofit partners serving food-insecure individuals across Santa Barbara County.

For more information about Veggie Rescue or Shepherd Giving Farm, please visit veggierescue.org.

Veggie Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving Santa Barbara County.