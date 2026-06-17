This is the headline some might attribute to an event that I had the great honor and privilege to attend last Sunday afternoon. What I saw were balloons, tables festooned with flowers, a taco truck ready to serve lunch, and families sitting together enjoying the day. I saw toddlers running and chasing each other, and the kid glued to their ever-present phone. Just a normal day at the park.

But this was not normal; this was a celebration to congratulate an extraordinary group of young students who were graduating from local high schools or four-year colleges.

I had been invited because I was a volunteer mentor in an amazing program called, Mission Scholars. The program provides support and mentorship to underrepresented students from the college application process through college graduation and career development.

As I sat at the picnic table, I watched as each high school student was called to receive congratulations, I watched the faces of the parents. In today’s political rhetoric, some might have called them “aliens.” What I saw were parents — proud, hopeful, and deeply invested in their children’s future.

I wish those in Washington could have seen and heard these kids declare “UCSB,” “Cal Poly,” UC Irvine,” and colleges across the country. I wish they could have heard keynote speaker Wendy Benitez Jaramillo, a recent graduate of NYU Stern School of Business. She shared her journey, with all the fears of going so far from home, to times she felt out of place, and to the ways she conquered each obstacle. She encouraged the new graduates to stay open, grab every opportunity, and never let go of their dreams.

I was there to support and congratulate my mentee. We met four years ago just as she was starting SBCC. I knew we were both nervous but very quickly we clicked, each sharing bits about ourselves. From that first dinner we built a wonderful relationship. I have watched Julia grow from a shy girl to a strong, opinionated, fierce young woman. She just graduated from Cal State Northridge with a BA in Journalism. I have no doubt she will do amazing things, she will accomplish her goals and she will give back to the community.

After spending an afternoon celebrating these students and the families that helped them get there, one thing is abundantly clear: There were no aliens in Tucker’s Grove Park. There were only families pursuing the same hopes and dreams that generations of Americans have pursued before.