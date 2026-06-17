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(SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA.) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department (CHD) will implement changes to its medical services effective July 1, 2026. These adjustments were approved by the Board of Supervisors as part of the County’s Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Adopted Budget following a public hearing on June 16, 2026. The changes are the transition of in-house phlebotomy (blood draw) services to contracted laboratories; the consolidation of County pharmacies; and the discontinuation of some specialty medical services. These changes aim to address ongoing budget challenges while ensuring that patients continue to receive timely, accessible care through expanded community partnerships. CHD has also established a 24-hour information line at (805) 681-5100 to provide immediate assistance to patients regarding available services and to respond to patient questions.

Transition of In-House Phlebotomy (Blood Drawing) Services

CHD will be discontinuing in-house blood draw services at the Lompoc and Santa Maria Health Centers, shifting all phlebotomy services to contracted community laboratories beginning July 1, 2026. There will be no changes in the South County area health centers as in-house blood draws have not been offered since 2025.

CHD’s existing partners: Quest Diagnostics and Pacific Diagnostic Laboratories, have been contracted to provide blood draws to CHD patients. Patients will gain expanded scheduling options, including earlier morning hours, later afternoon/evening hours, and multiple nearby locations with this transition. Self-pay patients’ billing will go through CHD and patients will continue to receive the same sliding-fee discounts.

Consolidation of Pharmacy Services

CHD pharmacy services at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Health Centers will close July 1, 2026. Pharmacy operations will be consolidated to the Lompoc Health Care Center Pharmacy. Patients will continue to have access to their prescription needs through community pharmacies, as patients can choose any pharmacy they prefer, including CHD’s contracted partner Walgreens at the convenient locations below.

The contracted partnership with Walgreens offers extended evening and weekend hours and 24-hour service at its 2399 S. Broadway location in Santa Maria. Through this contracted partnership, all prescriptions coming from CHD clinicians to Walgreens will receive County pharmacy rates.

Pharmacy services for uninsured patients and those in the Patient Assistance Program will continue to be uninterrupted, with medications filled at Lompoc and delivered to the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Health Centers for pickup. Franklin and Carpinteria Health Center patients will continue to have their medications delivered to their clinic for pickup.

Changes to Specialty Medical Services

Beginning July 1, 2026, County Health will discontinue the following specialty services at the Santa Barbara Health Center: Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, and Gastroenterology. These services are not offered at other County Health Center sites.

CHD has identified new specialty providers, verified their participation in the CenCal Health network, and begun transitioning patients to ensure continuity of care. CHD will continue supporting patients through the transition until their care is formally transferred.

Primary care services across CHD remain unchanged.

Questions, concerns, or service-related inquiries may be directed to the 24-hour information line at (805) 681-5100.