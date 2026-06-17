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LOMPOC, CA — June 26, 2026

Oceanwood Apartments, a residential community managed by The Towbes Group, is proud to announce its inaugural blood drive in partnership with Vitalant, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit blood health organizations. The event will be held on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Oceanwood Apartments in Lompoc, and is open to the entire community.

The Towbes Group has called the Central Coast home for 70 years, and its mission — Creating Communities Where People Thrive — has always extended beyond the walls of its properties. This blood drive is a direct expression of that commitment: an opportunity for residents, neighbors, and community members to come together in service of something larger than themselves.

“We believe the vibrancy of our communities and the vibrancy of the people within them are one and the same,” said Bri Webster, Marketing Director at The Towbes Group. Hosting this blood drive at Oceanwood is our way of putting that belief into action and inviting our neighbors to do the same.

Blood donations through Vitalant support patients across the region facing surgeries, cancer treatment, traumatic injuries, and chronic illness. Every donation has the potential to save up to three lives.