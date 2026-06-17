Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has scheduled a prescribed burn to occur at its Ranger District Office (see map) today, with the potential for continued burning next week. This prescribed burn will use an Air Curtain Incinerator (ACI), which is a pollution-control device used to burn wood by blowing high-velocity air over the fire in a box. This method is quicker and results in less smoke than traditional prescribed burning.

This goal of this burn is to test the ACI on a small scale before moving on to use the device for prescribed burns in the future. USFS will be burning less than 1 acre’s worth of wood waste that was pre-cut and dried. The waste being burned will contribute to a fuel-reduction project in the Los Padres National Forest to improve defensible space and reduce wildfire risk in the area.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) staff have reviewed the Smoke Management Plan and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers. APCD staff will be on site for the burn.

Prescribed burns are planned and coordinated by Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities. The burns are dependent on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable to smoke dispersion. If the conditions are not as desired, the burns will be rescheduled.

Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn. If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible.

These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns due to reduced visibility.

For more information regarding the county’s air quality, visit http://www.OurAir.org.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php