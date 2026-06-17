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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to experience a dynamic week featuring Father’s Day weekend celebrations, Summer Solstice festivities, farmers and vintage markets, live performances, workshops, and ongoing FIFA World Cup specials throughout downtown.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/3S7174H

Featured Events:

Sandbar Santa Barbara Grand Re-Opening at 514 State Street (Thursday, June 18, 4:00 PM)

(Thursday, June 18, 4:00 PM) World Cup Watch Party at Dom’s Taverna (Friday, June 19, 12:00 PM)

(Friday, June 19, 12:00 PM) Andy’s VIP Backyard Bash – Toy Story 5 at The Arlington Theatre (Friday, June 19, 3:00 PM)

(Friday, June 19, 3:00 PM) Summer Solstice Flower Crown Workshop at Pippin (Friday, June 19, 4:00 PM)

(Friday, June 19, 4:00 PM) Juneteenth with Jon Boogz 2026 at the Center Stage Theater (Friday, June 19, 6:00 PM)

(Friday, June 19, 6:00 PM) Farmer & the Flea at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (Saturday, June 20, 10:00 AM)

(Saturday, June 20, 10:00 AM) Solstice Celebration with The Grand Band & Friends at The Grand On State (Saturday, June 20, 6:00 PM)

(Saturday, June 20, 6:00 PM) BAAD Sunday Vintage Market at 500 Anacapa Street (Sunday, June 21, 12:00 PM)

Father’s Day Family Painting Class at The Painted Cabernet (Sunday, June 21, 1:00 PM)

(Sunday, June 21, 1:00 PM) Jaffurs Wine Dinner at Finch & Fork (Wednesday, June 24, 6:00 PM)

(Wednesday, June 24, 6:00 PM) Concierto Íntimo: Andrés Vadin Trio at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Wednesday, June 24, 7:00 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Downtown West Coast Swing Dancing (Every Wednesday in June): Enjoy free West Coast Swing dancing lessons in front of Night Lizard Brewing Company (607 State Street).

(Every Wednesday in June): Enjoy free West Coast Swing dancing lessons in front of Night Lizard Brewing Company (607 State Street). FIFA World Cup Specials at Baja Sharkeez: Cheer on your favorite team at Baja Sharkeez during the FIFA World Cup and enjoy tournament-long drink specials, giveaways, and prizes.

Cheer on your favorite team at Baja Sharkeez during the FIFA World Cup and enjoy tournament-long drink specials, giveaways, and prizes. FIFA World Cup Game Day Deals at M. Special : Catch all the FIFA World Cup action at M. Special and cheer on your favorite team with game-day specials at both taprooms.

: Catch all the FIFA World Cup action at M. Special and cheer on your favorite team with game-day specials at both taprooms. Ensemble Theatre Company Presents “Every Brilliant Thing” (June 3-21): Embark on a heartwarming, interactive theatrical journey exploring depression, resilience, and life’s simple joys at The New Vic.

(June 3-21): Embark on a heartwarming, interactive theatrical journey exploring depression, resilience, and life’s simple joys at The New Vic. Pianos on State – Call for Designs (June 1-July 10): The submission window opens June 1 for local artists to apply for one of 12 slots to paint interactive public pianos to be displayed across the city this fall.

(June 1-July 10): The submission window opens June 1 for local artists to apply for one of 12 slots to paint interactive public pianos to be displayed across the city this fall. “Viridian Shores” Exhibition (On Display until July 19) : Discover the exhibition of artist Lucia de Miguel at Art & Soul. Inspired by travel, imagination, and personal experience, the exhibition explores idyllic coastlines, shifting shorelines, and aerial ocean perspectives through richly layered acrylic paintings on canvas and paper.

(On Display until July 19) Discover the exhibition of artist Lucia de Miguel at Art & Soul. Inspired by travel, imagination, and personal experience, the exhibition explores idyllic coastlines, shifting shorelines, and aerial ocean perspectives through richly layered acrylic paintings on canvas and paper. New Summer Treats at Ghirardelli: Indulge in limited-time, decadent “Dubai Style” pistachio butter and handmade hot fudge treats, including the Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and the Chocolate Sundae.

Indulge in limited-time, decadent “Dubai Style” pistachio butter and handmade hot fudge treats, including the Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and the Chocolate Sundae.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/3S7174H

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.