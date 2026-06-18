California Legislative Central Coast Caucus Foundation Announces 2026 Central Coast Impact Scholarship Awardees

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California – The California Legislative Central Coast Caucus Foundation (CLCCCF) is thrilled to announce the 2026 Central Coast Impact Scholarship recipients. This $4,000 scholarship supports the educational aspirations of eighteen students from the five counties of the California Central Coast: Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.

“It is an honor to celebrate this year’s Central Coast Impact Scholarship awardees,” said Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara). “These students have shown exceptional promise and determination as they pursue their educational goals. By supporting their academic journeys, we are helping cultivate the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and community leaders who will help shape the future of the Central Coast.”

Santa Barbara County students who have been named 2026 Impact Scholarship awardees:

Stephanie Bautista – nominated by State Senator Monique Limón Gustavo Junior Ocampo – nominated by State Senator Monique Limón Jessica Lopez Santiago – nominated by Assemblymember Gregg Hart Joellen Augustt – nominated by Assemblymember Gregg Hart

As a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable, non-profit organization, the CLCCCF is committed to fostering education on issues significant to Central Coast communities. In line with this mission, the newly introduced Central Coast Impact Scholarship program offers financial assistance to students.

Find out more details regarding scholarship criteria and the application process at: CLCCCF.org

The California Legislative Central Coast Caucus Foundation (CLCCCF) was established in 2024 to promote and support education on issues important to California Central Coast communities. The CLCCCF is proud to provide educational scholarships to students from the California Central Coast.