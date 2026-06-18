I am writing to express my extreme frustration with the SBCC Adult Education registration system.

Despite my professional background as a former director of technology, I found the online system impossible to navigate. A colleague with a background in mechanical engineering experienced similar difficulties.

The primary issue arose from an inability to update my account with a new email address — a standard function on most modern websites. I eventually visited the Schott Center for assistance, where staff had to place a phone call on my behalf because the email conflict proved insurmountable through the user interface. I have now been on hold for tech support for 45 minutes with no resolution.

It is my understanding that SBCC invested significantly in an integrated system a few years ago. If the current platform is the result of that investment, it is performing far below acceptable standards for usability and efficiency.

I hope you will look into these systemic issues to improve the experience for all students.