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Santa Barbara Area Well Represented on All-CIF Southern Section Baseball and Softball Teams

Di Maggio, Hernandez, Brunner and Dessert Earn All-CIF Southern Section Honors

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Thu Jun 18, 2026 | 1:54pm
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No. 19 Anastasia Brunner squares up the pitch. | Credit: Gary Kim

All-CIF Southern Section baseball and softball honorees were announced on Wednesday and the Santa Barbara area is well represented.

Leading the way is Dos Pueblos freshman Mattias Di Maggio, who was selected All-CIF in Division 3. He was one of eight freshmen to be honored in the Southern Section across all divisions.

Di Maggio finished the season with a .500 batting average and 11 home runs. He only struck out once the entire season.

Carpinteria  Sophomore Jonah Hernandez was also selected All-CIF- Southern Section in Division 7. Hernandez was a standout on the mound and at the plate for the Warriors.

In Softball, Dos Pueblos senior Anastasia Brunner was named All-CIF in Division 3 after leading the Chargers to three playoff victories. San Marcos junior Lucy Dessert was honored as All-CIF in Division 5 and the Royals defeated Leuzinger 10-0 in their playoff opener.

Thu Jun 18, 2026 | 21:17pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/06/18/santa-barbara-area-well-represented-on-all-cif-southern-section-baseball-and-softball-teams/

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