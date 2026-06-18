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The May fog lifted just before the 87 scholarship recipients arrived on the Santa Barbara High School campus on Sunday, May 3 for the annual Alumni Association Scholarship ceremony. Olive and Gold flowers and linens livened up the Quad and Cafeteria while Alumni Association board members (all decked out in Olive and Gold, of course) set up the reception, merchandise, interpretation services tables, and more.

At 3:00 the scholarship recipients and their families listened to opening remarks by Helen Murdoch ‘83, Recording Secretary and Scholarship Co-Chair and they participated in the Annual General Meeting (led by President Talli Richards Versola ‘82) to vote in the newest members of the Association Board. Once the preliminaries were completed, the fun began. Laura Davis Wilson ‘67 presented the Once A Don, Always a Don scholarships to the SBHS alumni who will receive money to continue their education as undergraduates and graduate students. Seeing alumni return to campus as successful college students always motivates the soon-to-be alumni graduating seniors.

Helen Murdoch ‘83 told the audience about the 51-year tradition of the Alumni Association and the history of our scholarships. From humble beginnings in 1975 with two scholarships of $150 each, this year we are giving out $270,000. The graduating seniors each addressed the crowd of alums and families, letting them know which scholarship they earned, where they will attend college, and how they participated and contributed while attending SBHS. Talli Richards Versola ‘82 congratulated each of them and gave them their certificates.

After the ceremony, we held a reception with cake and food catered by Tino’s Italian Grocery, owned by SBHS alumni.

The Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association is one of the oldest in the state of California. The scholarship program reflects a sustained commitment to Dons that spans generations. In the last five years alone, the Alumni Association has awarded over $1.3 million in scholarships to SBHS students and alumni — a testament to the loyalty and generosity of a community that has long believed in investing in its own.

The SBHS Alumni Association awards two different scholarships: Graduating Seniors and “Once a Don, Always a Don” scholarships to SBHS alumni who are continuing their education. Scholarships are funded by SBHS alumni in memory of classmates, family members, favorite teachers, and graduating classes. Funds left to the Alumni Association by ex-principal Claud Hardesty round out the monies used for scholarships.

Scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors and SBHS alumni pursuing education across a wide range of pathways, including four-year colleges and universities, community colleges, trade schools, and professional certification programs. Applicants are evaluated on academic standing, a personal statement, financial need, and an in-person interview — a process designed to recognize not just achievement, but potential and perseverance.

For those interested in supporting the Alumni Association’s scholarship mission, donations can be made at sbdonsalumni.com. Students interested in applying for future scholarships — both graduating seniors and SBHS alumni — can find application information at sbdonsalumni.com/apply-for-a-scholarship.html, with applications for Fall 2027 opening November 1, 2026.

Once a Don, Always a Don.

The Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association can be reached at sbdonsalumni.com or by emailing sseniorscholarship@sbdonsalumni.com.