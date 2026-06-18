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Islands Palau | Credit: Courtesy

Rock Islands | Credit: Courtesy

Jennifer Sachs | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to welcome Jennifer Sachs, Senior Development Officer at Island Conservation, for an engaging July Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series presentation titled “A Deep Dive into Island Conservation.” The program will explore how restoring island ecosystems helps protect biodiversity, strengthen climate resilience, and improve ocean health worldwide. The talk will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at SBMM. SBMM members are invited to a pre-lecture reception from 6:15–6:45 p.m.

Tickets: Free for Navigators Circle members, $10 for SBMM members, $20 for the general public, and $5 for students and educators with a valid school ID or email. Purchase tickets here, by emailing reservations@sbmm.org, or call (805) 456-8750.

Island Conservation is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring islands for both nature and people through collaborative, science-based conservation strategies. Working closely with local communities, scientists, and conservation partners, the organization focuses on holistic restoration to bring back biodiversity, the foundation of all healthy sustainable ecosystems benefitting both terrestrial and marine environments.

During the presentation, Sachs will provide an overview of Island Conservation’s global initiatives and the organization’s measurable impact across island ecosystems. She will highlight projects that demonstrate how island restoration contributes to healthier oceans, improved climate resilience, and stronger biodiversity outcomes. The talk will include a special focus on conservation efforts connected to California’s Channel Islands and sites of maritime significance, offering regional context for the global work being undertaken.

“Island ecosystems are deeply connected to the health of our oceans, and their restoration creates ripple effects that benefit both wildlife and coastal communities,” said Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Dean Noble. “Jennifer Sachs brings an inspiring global perspective that highlights how science, innovation, and collaboration can protect marine environments for future generations.”

Jennifer Sachs brings more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, development, and communications. She holds a degree in Environmental Conservation from the University of Colorado at Boulder and began her career as a park ranger before moving into development roles with leading organizations including The Marine Mammal Center, LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and On Lok Senior Programs. Her work reflects a deep commitment to connecting people with environmental stewardship and conservation solutions.

Island restoration is increasingly recognized as a powerful strategy for protecting endangered species and strengthening ecosystem resilience, as island habitats often support unique wildlife found nowhere else on Earth. Through innovative technologies and collaborative partnerships, Island Conservation continues to advance solutions that benefit biodiversity, marine ecosystems, and communities worldwide.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series brings leading voices in ocean science, maritime history, and environmental stewardship to the Santa Barbara community, reinforcing SBMM’s mission to illuminate our connections to the sea through education and storytelling. The Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series is sponsored by Marie L Morrisroe.

For tickets and additional information, visit sbmm.org.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum presents and interprets the rich maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel. Through engaging exhibits and educational programs, SBMM connects visitors of all ages to the stories, science, and culture of our coast and ocean communities.