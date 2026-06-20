This last week I proposed to the Board of Supervisors the creation of a SpaceX Launch Mitigation Fund for the county. This would be created through $500,000 per commercial launch mitigation fee. At 100 launches per year, this would generate $50 million annually in new revenue. These funds would offset infrastructure strain, environmental impacts, public safety costs, and support community priorities — without raising resident taxes.

– Each launch delivers tens of millions in value to SpaceX.

– County resources are used for coordination, traffic control, and mitigation.

– Precedents for user fees exist at other spaceports and through FAA licensing.

The $500,000 per commercial launch (exempt or reduced for dedicated national security missions) would be deposited into a restricted Santa Barbara County Space Launch Mitigation Fund. This fund would support infrastructure and transportation, environmental monitoring and restoration, air/noise monitoring, wildlife protection programs, coastal habitat restoration, sonic boom studies, housing and workforce development, affordable housing grants, local job training in aerospace/tech, workforce housing near Lompoc/Santa Maria, public safety and emergency services, sheriff/fire overtime for launches, emergency preparedness, medical response capacity, community grants and education, noise insulation for homes/schools, STEM education programs, community parks, and resident mitigation grants.

The community will become aligned with the SpaceX mission. At $50 million per year it will take 1,600 years to reach the SpaceX benefit to its founder in the past week. I do this out of deep respect for SpaceX.