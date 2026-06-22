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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Apples to Zucchini Cooking School today announced that Jill Barton, a trained chef who has served with the organization for the past five years, has been appointed Executive Director, succeeding founder Nancy Martz. Martz will continue full-time with the organization in a newly focused role as Community Engagement Director.

The leadership transition marks an exciting new chapter for Santa Barbara’s only nonprofit cooking school, which has spent more than a decade teaching children and families the skills and confidence to cook healthy meals while expanding access to culinary education throughout the community.

Barton’s appointment is especially meaningful for the organization because it places a chef at the helm of the nonprofit for the first time.

“Cooking is at the heart of everything we do,” said Barton. “I’m excited to step into this role and help grow the organization, particularly our community classes. As Santa Barbara’s only nonprofit cooking school, our free community programs help bring culinary education to families, educators, and others who face barriers to access. Food education has the power to improve health, build confidence, and strengthen our community, and I’m excited to help expand that impact.”

Martz founded Apples to Zucchini with the vision of teaching lifelong healthy eating habits through hands-on cooking education. Under her leadership, the organization has reached thousands of children, families, educators, and community members across Santa Barbara County.

“I’m thrilled to be passing the baton to Jill,” said Martz. “She has already done incredible work helping grow our programs and deepen our impact. I have complete confidence in her leadership. It’s time that this organization is run by a chef. Jill brings both culinary expertise and a deep commitment to our mission, and I know Apples to Zucchini’s future is in great hands.”

As Community Engagement Director, Martz will continue to focus on building partnerships, supporting fundraising efforts, and strengthening relationships throughout the community.

The leadership transition comes at a time of significant growth for Apples to Zucchini. In addition to expanding its community outreach programs and settling into its new home at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, the organization recently launched its most ambitious slate of adult programming to date, with a full summer calendar of weekly cooking classes designed to bring more community members into the kitchen. Under Barton’s leadership, Apples to Zucchini plans to build on this momentum by expanding both its fee-based educationalofferings and its free community classes, ensuring that culinary education remains accessible to families, educators, and underserved populations throughout Santa Barbara County.

About Apples to Zucchini Cooking School

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School is a Santa Barbara–based nonprofit that provides hands-on cooking education for youth, families, and adults. Through joyful, practical cooking experiences, the organization fosters confidence, healthy habits, and meaningful connection around the table.

More information about upcoming classes and registration can be found at http://www.atozcookingschool.org.