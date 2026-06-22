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Credit: Jim & Jamie Dutcher

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 22, 2026 — The Lobero Theatre, Earl Minnis Presents, and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History are proud to present an extraordinary evening with world-renowned wildlife filmmakers and authors, Jim and Jamie Dutcher. On Sunday, July 26, 2026, at 6:30 PM, the founders of the national non-profit Living with Wolves will take the Lobero stage for a captivating multi-media presentation, “The Hidden Life of Wolves.”

Determined to overcome deeply rooted myths and misconceptions surrounding wolves, Jim and Jamie Dutcher embarked on a groundbreaking journey, living intimately with a pack of wolves in a tented camp in the mountains of Idaho for six years. By listening to them, filming them, and earning their trust, the Dutchers gained a surprising and unprecedented understanding of these remarkable, family-oriented animals.

The Dutchers began their work as Primetime Emmy Award-winning wildlife filmmakers. Their monumental documentary, Wolf: Return of a Legend, captivated an audience of 17 million television viewers. This film, along with their subsequent features focusing on Idaho’s famous Sawtooth Pack, introduced a vitally important element of public education to the successful wolf recovery effort. Today, their national non-profit organization, Living with Wolves, remains fiercely dedicated to educational outreach, research, coexistence, and raising awareness about the vital role wolves play in healthy ecosystems.

During this special event, the Dutchers will share incredible stories, stunning visuals, and deep insights from their years spent in the wild with these majestic creatures. Following the multi-media presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a book sale and signing. Featured books will include their National Geographic Society bestseller, The Hidden Life of Wolves, alongside other acclaimed works that chronicle their profound experiences.

This unique event represents a powerful community collaboration. “The Museum is proud to partner with the Lobero Theatre, Earl Minnis Presents, and Living with Wolves for an evening sharing the Dutchers’ stories about these extraordinary creatures,” said Luke Swetland, CEO and President of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Event Details:

What: The Hidden Life of Wolves (Multi-media presentation, book sale, and signing)

The Hidden Life of Wolves (Multi-media presentation, book sale, and signing) Who: Jim and Jamie Dutcher, founders of Living with Wolves

Jim and Jamie Dutcher, founders of Living with Wolves When: Sunday, July 26, 2026, at 6:30 PM

Sunday, July 26, 2026, at 6:30 PM Where: Lobero Theatre, 33 E Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Lobero Theatre, 33 E Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Tickets & Information: Tickets can be purchased online at lobero.org or by calling the Lobero Theatre Box Office.

About Living with Wolves: