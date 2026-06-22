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The Board of Directors of Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, Inc. (CAMA)—now in its 108th concert season in 2026/2027—has elected Nancy L. Wood as Board Chair, effective June 1, 2026.

Mrs. Wood’s election follows a long record of volunteer leadership with CAMA. She joined the CAMA Women’s Board in 1998, served as its president from 2003–2005, and chaired the Women’s Board’s successful Hidden Gardens Tours for several years. She was elected to CAMA’s Board of Directors in April 2005 and served until 2012, during which time she was elected Second Vice President and chaired CAMA’s International Circle. After returning to Santa Barbara following ten years in Oakland, Mrs. Wood was again elected to CAMA’s Board of Directors in 2022, and served as First Vice Chair for the 2025–2026 season.

Mrs. Wood’s civic and cultural service extends well beyond CAMA. She served on the Lotusland Board of Trustees and was a Lotusland docent for many years. She also served on the Steering Committee of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Collectors’ Council and was a member of the Westmont College Reynolds Gallery (now the Westmont Ridley-Tree-Gallery) Art Council. In 2004, she was named Volunteer of the Year for Santa Barbara County by the Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

A resident of the Santa Barbara area for thirty years, Mrs. Wood now resides in Montecito with her husband, Byron Kent Wood. She is an avid gardener and a former member of the Santa Barbara Horticultural Society and Rose Society. Her sustained commitment to CAMA and to Santa Barbara’s cultural and philanthropic life reflects decades of generous volunteer service, institutional leadership, and support for the arts.

Officers of CAMA’s 2026-2027 Board of Directors, elected June 18, 2026:

Nancy L. Wood, Chair

Robert L. Castle, Vice Chair

Jan Bowlus, Treasurer

Christine B. Emmons, Secretary

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

For more information on CAMA, please visit camasb.org.