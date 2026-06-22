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SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 22, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department is celebrating National Pollinator Week with Pollinator-Palooza! Get to know your local pollinators at this fun, free, family-friendly event taking place on Sunday, June 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Arroyo Burro Open Space.

Citizen scientists can take part in an educational “bioblitz” using the iNaturalist app to explore, document, and learn about plants and pollinators found at the park. Kids of all ages can create pollinator-themed crafts with Explore Ecology, get their faces painted, and check out a curated selection of books from the Library on the Go.

Pollinator-Palooza

Sunday, June 28, 2026

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Arroyo Burro Open Space (599 Alan Rd.)

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“As a designated Bee City USA community, the City is committed to protecting pollinators and the habitats they depend on,” said Creeks Division Manager Erin Markey. “We’re excited to invite the community to Pollinator-Palooza to explore, learn, and contribute to community science efforts that support biodiversity in Santa Barbara.”

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Pacific Coast Pollinators, and the UC Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara will also be there to share information.

For more information about the event, visit Pollinator-Palooza (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Sustainability)

Please note that parking is limited on Alan Road. Carpooling, walking, or biking to the event is encouraged.