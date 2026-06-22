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SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 22, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is beginning the first phase of community outreach for a new Parks and Recreation Master Plan. As the first citywide master planning effort in over four decades, the process provides a unique opportunity for residents to help establish priorities and shape the future of Santa Barbara’s parks, open spaces, recreation facilities, and community programs.

The Parks and Recreation Master Plan will establish a long-term vision for Santa Barbara’s parks and recreation system and help define priorities and guide future improvements. The plan will assess existing parks, facilities, and programs, identify community needs and trends, and provide recommendations to help ensure the system continues to serve residents for years to come.

Community feedback is essential to the development of the Master Plan. Throughout the summer, Parks and Recreation staff will connect with residents in City parks and at community events to share information about the project and hear from residents about their experiences, needs, and priorities for the future of Santa Barbara’s parks, facilities, and programs.

Additional opportunities for public participation, including a citywide survey and community workshops, will be announced later this year. Feedback gathered throughout the outreach process will help inform recommendations and an action plan that reflects community needs, values, and priorities.



To learn more about the plan and sign up for project updates at Parks and Recreation Master Plan (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/PRMP).