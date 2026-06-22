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LOMPOC, CA, June 22, 2026 – The City of Lompoc is excited to announce that a special Fourth of July “Family Fun Day” will be held this year. Community members are invited to join the free fun at Ryon Park on Saturday, July 4th.

Community members of all ages are invited to join in the day’s events beginning at 11:30 a.m. with a patriotic bike parade. The bike parade will start at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, located at 100 E. Locust Ave. Parade participants will ride to Ryon Park. A limited number of bike helmets will be given away to children.

Following the parade, the public is invited to join the “Picnic in the Park” festivities throughout the afternoon. From 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., the public can enjoy live music by The Fossils and purchase food from participating food trucks. There will also be inflatables, kids’ activities, face painting and more.

Fireworks, smoking, vaping and outside alcohol will not be permitted at the event. Pets are welcome but must be leashed.

Community members with questions should contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at: (805) 875-8100.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on Aug. 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Air Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/