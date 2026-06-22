Has the state of California reached critical mass? Is California a failed state? Is it a nationalembarrassment?

Case in point. California has the highest income and gas taxes. Its roads rank 49 in the country according to surveys. Between 250,000 and 350,000 Californians leave the state than move in. It also has the highest housing, gas, insurance and electricity prices in the continent.

The state also has a problem with illegal aliens, the poor, homeless, foreign-born, and welfare. In education, its public schools K-12 test scores rank in the bottom quarter.

Going forward, the question should be asked, what has happened to the once great state? Simplyput, the left took control.

Wake up California. It is time for change and new leaders. Otherwise the once golden state willcontinue to decline.