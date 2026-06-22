I have wanted so long to be able to tell you how much your work has been comforting to me.

My squandered teenage years only started making sense when your soundtrack to my life emerged on mylittle AM radio.

Your ability to bring into focus the abstract confusions offered me a sense of comfort that I still find today in your old recordings. I didn’t necessarily try, but somehow the lyrics of your songs are stuck in my head and have come up at the different times of my life and help put things in perspective. The returning themes of love lost or disconnected are timeless issues, but your version with the inherent confusion of an internal strife has always touched a nerve inside of me. I’m only a few years younger than you but I feel like a younger brother who has shared your path through life. The release of your albums have been benchmarks that have coincided with the turning points of my life through the decades.

There is no way younger people of today could understand the angst and confusion of the 1960s, with new found consciousness exposing the disconnect of an off-track culture. Even as bad as society seems today, things were worse in the ’60s, and your soundtracks were there and captured all of it. It is my belief that your ability to create the words to connect the dots brings into focus these disconnects and helps make the picture a little clearer.

I know it did in my life.

For that I thank you,