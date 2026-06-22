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Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Credit: Alejandro Navarro

GOLETA, Calif. — More than 400 attendees gathered at the historic Stow House on Thursday evening as Fiesta Ranchera 2026 brought the spirit, traditions, and entertainment of Old Spanish Days to the Goleta community.

A longtime Fiesta tradition, Fiesta at the Stow House was first held at the Stow House in 1968 and continued through 1970. The event returned in 2008 as Fiesta Ranchera when El Presidente Tim Taylor sought to bring Old Spanish Days celebrations back to Goleta, where it has since become one of Fiesta’s most popular annual events.

This year’s El Presidente, Colin Hayward, welcomed guests on behalf of Old Spanish Days and recognized special participants, including 2026 Spirit of Fiesta Jenna Ramirez and 2026 Junior Spirit of Fiesta Penny Hernandez. Their performances delighted the crowd and highlighted the music, dance, and cultural traditions that make Fiesta such a cherished celebration.

Guests enjoyed food and beverages from numerous vendors while taking in entertainment throughout the evening on the historic grounds of the Stow House. The event showcased the strong partnership between Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara and the Goleta Valley Historical Society, whose collaboration continues to make Fiesta Ranchera a favorite tradition for residents and visitors alike.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2026 will be held August 5–9 throughout Santa Barbara County.

For information on Fiesta events, schedules, and tickets, visit sbfiesta.org⁠.