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Dr. Sonia Aguila, local educator in the Carpinteria Unified School District, was honored with the prestigious Promoting Bilingualism Award at the 34th Annual Conference of the Association of Two-Way & Dual Language Education (ATDLE), held June 17–19 in San Diego.

The conference brought together more than 1,200 bilingual educators, administrators, researchers, and advocates from across the United States to celebrate and strengthen bilingual and dual language education.

The Promoting Bilingualism Award recognizes educators who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to advancing bilingualism, biliteracy, and educational opportunities for multilingual learners.

Dr. Aguila, a veteran educator with more than 28 years of experience, has devoted her career to helping students develop strong academic skills in two languages while fostering pride in their cultural and linguistic identities. Through her leadership, advocacy, and commitment to bilingual education, she has inspired students, families, and fellow educators to embrace the many benefits of multilingualism.

This national recognition adds to her distinguished accomplishments in the field of bilingual education. In 2022, Dr. Aguila was named Teacher of the Year by the California Association for Bilingual Education (CABE), recognizing her outstanding contributions to bilingual education throughout California. In 2023, she received the national distinction of Teacher of the Year from the National Association for Bilingual Education (NABE), one of the highest honors bestowed upon bilingual educators in the United States.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award. Promoting bilingualism is about more than learning another language—it is about valuing diverse cultures, creating opportunities for students, and empowering young people to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world,” said Dr. Aguila.

The ATDLE conference featured keynote presentations, professional learning sessions, and networking opportunities focused on best practices in dual language and bilingual education. Educators from across the nation gathered to share innovative ideas and strengthen their commitment to preparing students to become bilingual, biliterate, and culturally competent global citizens.

Dr. Aguila’s recognition highlights the growing importance of bilingual education and the impact dedicated educators have on shaping the future of multilingual learners. Her work continues to serve as an inspiration to educators nationwide and as a powerful reminder that bilingualism is a valuable asset that enriches individuals, communities, and society as a whole.