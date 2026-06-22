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Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying additional survivors following the arrest of a Santa Maria man accused of using social media and messaging applications to contact and exploit minors.

On May 28, 2026, Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into allegations that 20-year-old Edward “Eddie” Alessandro Zarate of Santa Maria was communicating with underage girls online and exchanging sexually explicit material. During the investigation, detectives learned Zarate used applications including Whipd, Purp, Wizz, Snapchat, and text messaging to communicate with minors.

Detectives believe Zarate communicated with minors in multiple states, including Florida and Illinois, as well as throughout California. Detectives believe Zarate also had contact with minors from Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Paso Robles, Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Oxnard, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Investigators discovered that Zarate’s profiles on these applications appeared to portray him as a juvenile. Once he established communication with minors, he would often encourage them to move conversations off the platform and continue communicating via text message. During these conversations, Zarate would disclose his true age and identity.

Detectives are currently aware of two female juvenile survivors whom Zarate met with in person and engaged in lewd acts. Based on the scope of the investigation, detectives believe there may be additional survivors who have not yet been identified.

On June 10, 2026, detectives arrested Zarate and booked him at the Northern Branch Jail. He was booked on multiple felony charges including oral copulation with a person under 18 years of age, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sending harmful matter to a minor, and two counts of possession of obscene material depicting a minor.

This investigation highlights the importance of ongoing conversations between parents and children about online safety. Parents are encouraged to discuss the risks of communicating with strangers online, sharing personal information, sending photos or videos, and moving conversations from social media platforms to private messaging or text applications. Regular communication and monitoring of online activity can help protect children from online predators.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional survivors or anyone with information related to this investigation. Anyone who communicated with Zarate through Whipd, Purp, Wizz, Snapchat, text messaging, or any other online platform is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s detectives This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Detectives at (805)681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tip line at (805)681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

Zarate’s booking photo has been made available to the public to aid in his identification.