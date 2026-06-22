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LOMPOC, Calif. – Micah Mission will oﬃcially celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for “the H.U.B.” (Hope, Unity, Bridges) on Saturday, July 11, 2026, marking an important milestone in expanding support, connection, and community resources for individuals and families throughout the Lompoc Valley. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 921 W. Laurel Avenue in Lompoc, with the oﬃcial ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 10:00 a.m.

“the H.U.B.” represents the culmination of years of outreach, community meals, advocacy, relationship- building, and compassionate service provided by Micah Mission. What began as a commitment to walk alongside individuals facing hardship has grown into a community-centered resource hub where people can access practical assistance, connect with local services, and build meaningful relationships.

Created in response to a longstanding need for a welcoming daytime resource center in the Lompoc Valley, “the H.U.B.” brings together support services, community partnerships, and resource connections in one location. Guests can access meals, showers, hygiene supplies, clothing, mail services, phone charging, resource navigation, advocacy, and referrals to community partners.

Today, “the H.U.B.” provides more than 450 meals each week and serves approximately 275 individuals each month. Beyond meeting basic needs, the center addresses a long-recognized service gap in the Lompoc Valley by creating a centralized place where individuals can connect with healthcare, social services, legal assistance, faith communities, and other support networks. The H.U.B. also serves as a collaborative hub for nonprofit organizations, public agencies, healthcare providers, volunteers, and local residents, expanding access to resources while fostering a welcoming and dignified environment.

For many years, individuals in Lompoc have had to navigate multiple agencies in diﬀerent locations to access help. The H.U.B. provides a central place where people can connect with services, resources, and relationships that support long-term stability and well-being.

“‘the H.U.B.’ was built around a simple belief: every person deserves dignity, connection, and hope,” said Brian Halterman, Executive Director of Micah Mission. “For years, we have walked alongside people facing housing instability, financial hardship, loneliness, addiction, mental health challenges, and unexpected crises. We saw the need for a place where people could not only receive practical assistance, but also find community, encouragement, and meaningful connections. ‘the H.U.B.’ is helping fill that need right here in the Lompoc Valley.”

The Grand Opening celebrates not only a new facility, but also the collective eﬀorts of volunteers, donors, churches, businesses, community organizations, and residents who helped transform the vision into reality. Community members are invited to attend the celebration, tour the facility, meet community partners, and learn more about the services and opportunities available through “the H.U.B.”

To learn more about “the H.U.B.” or support its work in the community, visit micahmission.com

Micah Mission Lompoc

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization EIN: 82-3186712

PO Box 1115, Lompoc, CA 93438. 805-260-6724