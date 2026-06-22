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SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 20, 2026

On June 20, 2026, around 6:30 a.m., Santa Barbara Police received a report of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle into a building on the 500 North block of Milpas Street. Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and learned that the driver of the vehicle may have experienced a medical emergency while driving.

The driver of the vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported by AMR to Cottage Hospital for medical treatment. The 500 block of North Milpas Street was closed to vehicles for several hours and reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The building sustained moderate damage, and City of Santa Barbara inspectors were called out to assess its structural integrity. DUI is not suspected to be a factor in this collision.