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WHAT: Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) Fire Department will be conducting prescribed burns of approximately 5-10 acres per day of grassland and coastal sage scrub.



WHEN: June 22-30. These burns will occur over multiple days. Burning operations may or may not occur on consecutive days, depending on conditions.



WHERE: This burn will occur at North Base VSFB near Watt Road and 13th Street (see maps).



WHY: The goal of these burns is to train newly assigned firefighters and dozer operators in combating wildland fires. Numerous small ignitions of a half-acre to multiple acres will occur on the given approved burn day. These fires will be suppressed by on-scene firefighters and equipment.



WHO: These training burns are planned by the VSFB Fire Department, Santa Barbara County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize air quality impacts. APCD staff have reviewed the Smoke Management Plan and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County.



HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: If you see or smell smoke, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important for children, seniors, pregnant women, and those with heart or lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows. Smoke can cause coughing, wheezing, difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Please use caution while driving near prescribed fire operations.



A portable air monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.



This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burning will be rescheduled.



To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php