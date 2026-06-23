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The City of Santa Barbara invites residents and visitors to celebrate the Fourth of July with a full day of activities along the waterfront. Join us as we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and enjoy a safe and memorable holiday!

Fourth of July CelebrationSaturday, July 4, 202611:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. West Beach (99 W. Cabrillo Blvd.) Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Enjoy a full day of waterfront festivities, including:

Live music and dance performances at the West Beach BandstandFestive food vendorsFamily-friendly activities throughout the dayStreet fair along Cabrillo Boulevard at West BeachA 20-minute fireworks display over the waterfront

There are more ways to participate and celebrate:

July 5 Beach Cleanup: Help protect local beaches and waterways following the holiday festivities.

American Revolution Experience: Explore a traveling educational exhibit at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

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