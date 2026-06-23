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SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – Clean Air Express fares will increase July 1, completing a three-year adjustment plan approved by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG).

The Clean Air Express provides weekday commuter bus service between North County and the South Coast, carrying approximately 600 riders each day between communities including Lompoc, Santa Maria, Buellton, Goleta and Santa Barbara.

Beginning July 1, the Clean Air Express fares will be:

Monthly Pass: $180 (up from $170)

10-Ride Ticket Book: $60 (up from $57)

Single Trip Cash Fare: $8 (unchanged)

Passengers using the Tap to Ride contactless payment system will continue to receive discounted fares:

Single Trip via Tap to Ride: $7 (always $1 less than the cash fare)

Daily Fare Cap: $12 (equal to the cost of two one-way trips using a 10-ride ticket)

Monthly Fare Cap: $180 (equal to the cost of a monthly pass card)

This completes a series of annual fare increases approved by the SBCAG Board of Directors in December 2023. The three-year fare increase phased approach is designed to give riders time to adjust while maintaining the service’s quality and reliability.

“Our goal is to maintain the reliable service riders depend on every day,” said Aaron Bonfilio, director of multimodal programs at SBCAG. “This fare adjustment helps ensure the Clean Air Express remains a sustainable transportation option for years to come.”

Bonfilio emphasized that public transit remains cost-competitive when compared to the rising expenses of owning and operating a personal vehicle. “For many commuters, Clean Air Express is a smart financial decision – saving on gas, maintenance, and wear and tear – without the stress of driving every day.”

For more information about Clean Air Express, visit http://www.cleanairexpress.com, email service@cleanairexpress.com, or call (805) 692-1902.

The Clean Air Express is managed by SBCAG and is funded by Measure A and the County of Santa Barbara. SBCAG remains committed to providing affordable, reliable transportation and will continue working with the community to enhance service and accessibility.