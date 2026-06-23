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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Friendship Center invites the community to come together for an unforgettable afternoon of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy at its Summer Polo Soirée on Friday, July 17, 2026, from 3:00–6:00 PM at the prestigious Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

As Friendship Center’s primary fundraiser of the year, celebrating 50 years of serving the community, the Summer Polo Soirée will raise critical funds to support local seniors living with dementia and the family caregivers who rely on Friendship Center’s specialized programs and services.

Guests can expect an extraordinary afternoon that includes:

Admission to the exclusive Mountain Tent at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

Premium viewing of an exciting polo match

Gourmet hors d’oeuvres and desserts

Hosted open bar

A private pre-match “Polo 101” experience led by polo expert Claudia Uretz

Opportunities to participate in a curated silent auction

Stunning mountain and polo field views

The chance to connect with community members and supporters dedicated to improving the lives of seniors living with dementia

Proceeds from the event directly benefit Friendship Center’s mission of providing compassionate daytime care, engaging activities, and caregiver support to families navigating the challenges of dementia.

“Every ticket purchased helps ensure that local families have access to the care, connection, and support they need,” said Kathryn Westland, Executive Director of Friendship Center. “As the need for dementia care continues to grow in our community, events like the Summer Polo Soirée make it possible for us to serve more families and keep our programs accessible to all who need them.”

Community members, local businesses, and supporters are encouraged to attend and help make a meaningful difference in the lives of seniors living with dementia.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now and can be purchased at fcsb.org/polo.

Can’t attend? This is Friendship Center’s primary fundraiser of the year. Consider donating to this summer campaign at fcsb.org/polo