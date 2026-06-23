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Re: People v. Kendra Cordova

Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Case No. 24CR07241

SANTA MARIA, Calif., — Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced today that 34-year-old Kendra Cordova pleaded guilty to one felony count of murder, in violation of Penal Code section 187(a), as a result of her causing the death of Alma Alcorta Lazaro while driving impaired on Highway 101 on September 8, 2024.

Ms. Cordova is scheduled to be sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on August 4, 2026, in Department 7 of the Santa Maria Superior Court before the Honorable Stephen Dunkle. She will remain in custody without bail pending sentencing.

District Attorney Savrnoch commended Senior Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore for her exceptional work in securing justice for the victim and her family. He also recognized District Attorney Investigator Robert Parmelee for his extensive investigative efforts and commitment to the case from its inception through resolution.

District Attorney Savrnoch further thanked Victim Witness Advocate Yvonne Cortez for her compassionate support and assistance to the victim’s family throughout the prosecution. He also expressed appreciation to California Highway Patrol Sergeant Dylan Youngblood and Officer Jason Traughber for their professionalism and thorough investigation of the fatal collision.

District Attorney Savrnoch additionally recognized District Attorney Investigator Commander Michael Huffman and Senior Investigator Jeff Ellis for their leadership, support, and contributions throughout the investigation and prosecution of this case.

“This resolution is the result of the dedication and teamwork of many individuals committed to seeking justice,” said District Attorney Savrnoch. “Senior Deputy District Attorney Whitmore’s outstanding advocacy, Investigator Parmelee’s diligent investigative work, the leadership and support of Commander Huffman and Senior Investigator Ellis, Victim Witness Advocate Cortez’s unwavering support for the victim’s family, and the exceptional efforts of CHP Sergeant Youngblood and CHP Officer Traughber were all instrumental in achieving this outcome. While nothing can undo the tragic loss suffered by Alma Alcorta Lazaro’s loved ones, we hope this conviction provides a measure of accountability and closure.”