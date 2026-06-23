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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The National Association of Women Business Owners, Santa Barbara chapter (NAWBO-SB) is proud to honor Claudia Rucker as Member of the Year.

Not only does Rucker serve as a NAWBO-SB board member but is the founder of Beyond Ordinary Business Advisory in Santa Barbara, California. She partners with professional services practice owners, collaborating with their respective bookkeepers, CPAs, and financial advisors to fully leverage owners’ advisory teams, scale gains, and build personal wealth. Combined with Rucker’s The Profit, Pay & Peace of Mind Redesign™ program, Rucker empowers practice owners in building custom systems that translates their expertise into consistent business profitability.

Rucker has built a seven-figure spa that earned sixteen consecutive “Best Of” awards from the Santa Barbara Independent. She proceeded to help run seven-figure, award-winning legal and mental health practices, and served as firm manager of a Santa Barbara law firm where she designed the systems behind its profit model. She has been recognized three times by the California Senate for leadership and economic growth and named Business of the Year by both Women’s Economic Ventures and Pacific Coast Business Times. Rucker holds a degree in International Business from Franklin University Switzerland.

For more information about Claudia Rucker and Beyond Ordinary Business, visit beyondordinary.business.

The NAWBO-SB event took place on June 22nd at La Lieff Winery in Santa Barbara.

NAWBO–SB is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owners to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy. For more information, visit https://nawbo-sb.com/.