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Lompoc, CA – May 2026 – Just in Time For Summer, Explore Lompoc is inviting travelers, including couples, grandparents, families with children of all ages, including toddlers and teens, from near and far to celebrate the season with a sojourn to Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm for its 3rd Annual Lavender Festival, July 11th, 18th, and 25th 2026, Noon to 5 PM in the bucolic Santa Rita Hills in Lompoc, California located in Santa Barbara County. https://explorelompoc.com/events/

In celebration of this year’s bloom, Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm has planned a FREE to the public Lavender Festival when the lavender is at its peak! Come and join the Farm as they open the field with a celebration of lavender in all its splendor! Parking is also FREE.

Highlighted will be a local vendor market, featuring regional artisans selling handmade lavender goods that include lavender sachets and pillows, and variety of lavender bath and body products. As part of the Festival, there will be artisans selling custom leather goods, wood carvings, jewelry, homemade bread and jams and jellies. Local

food trucks will prepare a wide variety of lavender delicacies. Live music will be provided by several musicians; Mark Bouras on the 11th, Dave Tate on the 18th, and Daniel Vera on the 25th. Be sure to sign up for one of the Farm’s Lavender Wreath Making classes ($55 including all supplies) and Lavender Essential Oil Distillation Demonstration (Free) scheduled throughout the three weekends to create a personalized lavender wreath using flowers from the field! To sign up on the 11th click here, to sign up on the 18th click here, and to sign up on the 25th click here. Base ticket includes one 10″ wreath frame with all materials and instruction.

The Farm also produces and sells its handmade lavender products that include a estate grown and distilled essential oil, and culinary lavender products such as lavender coffee salt, sugar, olive oil, Balsamic vinegar and honey.https://www.santaritahillslavender.com/full-catalogThe event this year is FREE to attend and visitors can obtain tickets by signing up here.

FREE Parking is also available onsite. Visitors are asked to wear closed toed shoes and be aware that the Farm’s lavender also attracts bees, so prepare accordingly. We are on sandy soil so those that have physical handicaps we recommend coming on a different day so we can accommodate you appropriately.

ABOUT SANTA RITA HILLS LAVENDER FARM:

Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm is nestled on 8.5 acres and boasts stunning views of the valley out to the Pacific Ocean from the Farm. The Farm is a labor of love created by

mother/son team Denise and Lucas Neumann, and was established in May 2020 at the height of the pandemic. The Farm grows 3000+ lavender plants which produces 20,000

bundles of lavender and over 5 gallons of lavender essential oil. Denise has credentials as a Master Gardener and has created a 1/4 acre of seasonal cut flowers! The

lush lavender fields are surrounded by pomegranate, crab apples, blackberries, pears, medicinal herbs using regenerative farming practices.

While on the farm you can also see a wide variety of California native plants and wildlife.

Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm is open from 10 AM to 5 PM daily, except Tuesdays with hours subject to change, and is located at 1900 Tularosa Road in Lompoc California.

For more information about Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm in Lompoc’s new Summer events in July, 2026, visit http://www.santaritahillslavender.com or

https://www.goldenstateapothecary.com/ or contact Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm at 805-395-6568.

ABOUT LOMPOC:

Located on scenic Pacific Coast Highway 1, just 155 miles northwest from Los Angeles with close proximity to Santa Barbara and Solvang, Lompoc takes on a world of its own.

Its valley setting, surrounded by spectacular rolling hills and vineyards, creates an invitation for visitors to detour off the main road,and explore what’s around the bend.Lompoc is

a destination for wine tasting, golf, cycling, hiking, skydiving, birding, and surfing at nearby Jalama Beach. It is home to La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, the

most fully restored and furnished of the 21 California missions, and adjacent to Vandenberg Air Force Base, where rockets are launched throughout the year by such entities as

NASA, SpaceX, and ULA, to name a few. Lompoc has 12 hotels to welcome visitors. To discover more about the Lompoc Valley, and other things to see and

do, visit: http://www.explorelompoc.com.