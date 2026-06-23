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Santa Barbara, CA – June 23, 2026 – As Independence Day approaches, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds residents that all fireworks, including the so-called “safe and sane” variety, are illegal in all unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County and in the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Buellton, and Solvang.

Safe and sane fireworks are permitted only within the city limits of Santa Maria, Guadalupe, and Lompoc — and must be used within those city limits. Fireworks purchased in one city cannot be transported or used elsewhere in the county.

Each year, thousands of people — most often children and teens — are injured while using fireworks. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), fireworks caused an estimated 32,000 fires and approximately 9,700 injuries nationally in recent years. These incidents can result in devastating burns, eye injuries, property damage, and even death.

“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional public display conducted by trained pyrotechnicians,” said Fire Chief Garrett Huff. “We strongly encourage residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals and enjoy one of the many community shows in our area.”

Safety Tips for Enjoying Professional Fireworks Displays:

• Maintain a safe distance — the best viewing is from at least a quarter mile away from the firing site.

• Protect your pets — loud booms and bangs can be extremely distressing, especially for dogs. Leave them at home in a safe, quiet environment.

• If a firework fails to explode (a “dud”), do not touch it. Contact your local fire department for proper disposal.

Residents who witness illegal fireworks use are encouraged to report it to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line or through their local law enforcement agency.

For more information on fireworks regulations and safety, visit: sbcfire.com/fireworks/