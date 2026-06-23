These were Donald Trump’s stated goals for starting a war with Iran:

(1) Regime change

(2) Destroy their missile capabilities

(3) Obliterate their nuclear stockpile

(4) Cripple their ability to provide logistical and financial support for terrorist proxies in the region

(5) Ending with Trump’s gracious acceptance of Iran’s “unconditional surrender.”

None of these goals have been achieved. This delusional president, has for all practical purposes, unwittingly embraced his own unconditional surrender.

Some may remember that Trump wanted to take Greenland away from Denmark, by force if necessary. Rumor has it that the Danes are now preparing for war with the U.S. by sending “Sleepy Donald” a boatload of white flags with a demand that he cough up $300 billion for Greenland’s reconstruction and economic redevelopment (as he is promising to do for the mullahs in Iran). Trump has become a punchline to a bad joke and the rest of the world, including many MAGA Rethuglicans, are calling it The Art of the Squeal.