Thank you to 5th grader Aria Maiani for bringing the plight of the critically endangered vaquitas to the attention of Independent readers. Aria’s excellent letter inspired me to donate to Sea Shepherd, the nonprofit working to protect endangered ocean animals. I hope others were so moved. This is how activism works!

Add the SB Independent as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.

Add independent.com on Google Add the SB Independent as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.