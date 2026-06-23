Thank you to 5th grader Aria Maiani for bringing the plight of the critically endangered vaquitas to the attention of Independent readers. Aria’s excellent letter inspired me to donate to Sea Shepherd, the nonprofit working to protect endangered ocean animals. I hope others were so moved. This is how activism works!
Vaquita Activism at Work
By Petrine Mitchum, Santa Ynez
Tue Jun 23, 2026 | 2:57pm
Tue Jun 23, 2026 | 2:57pm
Wed Jun 24, 2026 | 00:17am
https://www.independent.com/2026/06/23/vaquita-activism-at-work/