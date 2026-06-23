Thank you to 5th grader Aria Maiani for bringing the plight of the critically endangered vaquitas to the attention of Independent readers. Aria’s excellent letter inspired me to donate to Sea Shepherd, the nonprofit working to protect endangered ocean animals. I hope others were so moved. This is how activism works!

Wed Jun 24, 2026 | 00:17am
https://www.independent.com/2026/06/23/vaquita-activism-at-work/

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