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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County’s Agricultural Commissioner’s Office released its 2025 Crop & Livestock Production Report on June 23, 2026. This annual statistical summary details the acreage, production volume and gross values of the County’s agricultural sector.

Agriculture remains Santa Barbara County’s largest producing industry, with a gross production value of $2,240,877,000. This represents an 11.5% increase compared to 2024. It is important to note that these figures represent gross values and do not account for production costs such as labor, planting, irrigation, harvesting, packaging, distribution, among other production activities.

Strawberries remain Santa Barbara County’s top crop, thanks to an increase in yield, with a gross value of $941,012,000, an increase of 9% from 2024.

Nursery Products ranging from orchids to palms and ground cover, remains as the second most valuable crop at $126,501,000 due to product stabilization and market demand.

Broccoli maintained its position as the third-ranked commodity, with a gross value of $124,521,000, representing a 33% increase. Higher yields and stronger market prices contributed to an increase in overall gross value.

Head Lettuce and Cabbage both saw dramatic increases in value due to higher market prices. Leaf Lettuce entered the top five commodities this year, driven by an increase in acreage and higher yields from maturity and improved growing practices.

“The significant increases we’re seeing in production value highlight both improved growing conditions and the continued demand for Santa Barbara County’s agricultural products. These numbers represent the hard work and dedication of every person involved in bringing food to our tables,” said Jose Chang Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner/Director of Weights & Measures.

Wine grapes represented 4% ($87,793,000) of the county’s gross production value. Pinot Noir had the highest value, followed by Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. Despite a decline in harvested acreage, significantly higher yields per acre drove an increase in total production in 2025. Combined with strong market demand for high-quality grapes, this resulted in a substantial rise in overall production value.

The Livestock total value was $65,831,000. Beef cattle production in Santa Barbara County mirrored broader California trends, marked by tight cattle supply, strong consumer demand, and elevated prices.

The 2025 report can be downloaded in English and Spanish.

The 2025 report, as well as other reports since 1916, can be found online at: Crop Reports | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org).