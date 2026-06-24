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This youth-led, substance use prevention, and leadership program unites youth and key community sectors – schools, parents, business leaders– to focus on reducing underage drinking, marijuana use, and opioid misuse.

People Helping People (PHP) is giving youth a seat at the table to help lead the fight against substance misuse in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Over the years PHP has led a number of organizations to promote substance use reduction and prevention, but previously the student and adult programs were separate.

The new People Helping People Youth Coalition (PHPYC) will be led by local youth working directly with key community partners – educators, parents, businesses, healthcare providers, law enforcement, and local organizations.

“Youth voice isn’t just valuable, it’s essential. They understand what’s happening in their schools and among their peers far better than any adult can. Our role is to listen first, then build programs that actually reflect what they’re telling us”, said Selene Sandoval, PHP Director of Youth Programs.

Monthly Coalition meetings provide an opportunity for young people to participate in local policy discussions to inform broader community-level prevention strategies.

Student leaders will lead presentations at Santa Ynez Valley schools regarding the physical and mental effects of cannabis, alcohol, and fentanyl on teenage brains.

This summer these high school students will begin learning the leadership skills necessary to present that information to 7th-to-12th graders in a powerful peer-to-peer format.

While PHPYC encourages young people to avoid drugs entirely, they realize some will at least be tempted to try, so they’ve adjusted their approach. They’ve gotten away from just “don’t do it” and transitioned to educating students about the science behind the drugs, giving them information to make better decisions.

“Legalization has created real confusion for young people. When kids hear that cannabis is legal, they assume it’s safe, but legality and safety are two very different things. Potency, dosage, additives, and a developing brain change the equation entirely”, said Sandoval.

PHPYC is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Department to address and combat cannabis use among youth, with core components of the program being personal leadership development, peer education and prevention, and positive community impact.

This school year the PHPYC will be leading school-based campaigns, engaging in community outreach, and creating radio ads, social media content, and bilingual materials to spread the prevention message.

The Youth Coalition is also conducting community initiatives like the PHP Backpack Program which collects school supplies to help ensure children in the Santa Ynez Valley begin classes with the basics they need to succeed.

That collection drive is going on right now, with yellow community donation boxes positioned around the Valley for donations such as backpacks, notebooks, folders, and crayons.

A backpack stocked with the necessary school supplies costs about $90. If you’d like to make a financial donation go to Backpack Program. The deadline is July 31st.

The PHP Youth Coalition is currently recruiting students and community partners. For more information, or to join, contact Selene Sandoval at PHP selenes@syvphp.com

For more than three decades People Helping People has been the social safety net for the Santa Ynez Valley changing people’s lives for the better.